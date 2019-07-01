Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.02 N/A -5.90 0.00 Appian Corporation 33 9.80 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Appian Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Domo Inc. is $41.5, with potential upside of 49.60%. Meanwhile, Appian Corporation’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 1.32%. The data provided earlier shows that Domo Inc. appears more favorable than Appian Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Domo Inc. and Appian Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 55.3%. About 1.1% of Domo Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Appian Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Domo Inc. has stronger performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

Domo Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.