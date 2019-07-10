Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Reaches $30.78 After 5.00% Up Move; BJS Restaurants Has 0.98 Sentiment

The stock of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.09% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 335,956 shares traded. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $842.50M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $32.32 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOMO worth $42.13 million more.

BJS Restaurants Inc (BJRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 97 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 99 sold and decreased equity positions in BJS Restaurants Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 22.68 million shares, down from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding BJS Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 64 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 26/04/2018 – BJ'S RESTAURANTS 1Q REV. $278.5M, EST. $274.1M; 03/04/2018 – BJ's Wholesale Club Teams Up with New York Yankees as an Official Partner; 19/04/2018 – BJ's Charitable Foundation Donates a Year's Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 13/03/2018 BJ's Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart; 20/04/2018 – BJ's Wholesale Club Set For IPO; 26/04/2018 – BJ's Restaurants 1Q Rev $278.5M; 17/05/2018 – BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER 'BJ'; 13/03/2018 – BJ's Wholesale Club offers same-day delivery with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ's Wholesale Club Names Nishad Chande to Board

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $884.94 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 18.94 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $15.14 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.74% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 310,496 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.6% invested in the company for 271,200 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 39,907 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Domo had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2.

Analysts await Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-1.23 EPS, up 72.11% or $3.18 from last year’s $-4.41 per share. After $-1.32 actual EPS reported by Domo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% EPS growth.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $842.50 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.