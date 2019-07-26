Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Reaches $30.45 After 9.00% Up Move; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased By $1.89 Million Its Nam Tai Property (NTP) Holding

The stock of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.58% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 231,253 shares traded. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $833.61M company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $33.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOMO worth $75.02M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Domo had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2.

Analysts await Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-1.23 earnings per share, up 72.11% or $3.18 from last year’s $-4.41 per share. After $-1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Domo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% EPS growth.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $833.61 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.