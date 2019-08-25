Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Reaches $24.08 After 5.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Last Week

The stock of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 445,506 shares traded. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has risen 72.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.73% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $659.11 million company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $25.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOMO worth $32.96M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 78.20% above currents $23.85 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Pivotal Research. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Saturday, March 16 report. See Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Analysts await Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-1.23 earnings per share, up 72.11% or $3.18 from last year’s $-4.41 per share. After $-1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Domo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% EPS growth.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $659.11 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Domo has $45 highest and $38 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 72.34% above currents $24.08 stock price. Domo had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 167,265 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 769,416 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co invested in 7,856 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 3,885 shares. 147 were accumulated by Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 7,979 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 50,429 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 297,412 shares. 18,754 are owned by Bluecrest Limited. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Swiss National Bank reported 20,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,965 are owned by Fiera Cap. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 41,969 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 64,770 shares. Aqr Limited Liability owns 197,176 shares.

The stock decreased 7.16% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 347,737 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $350.37 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.