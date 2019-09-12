Domo Inc. (DOMO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 2.94 N/A -5.39 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.58 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Domo Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Domo Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Domo Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Domo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.46% and an $25 consensus target price. the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a -5.76% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Domo Inc. shares and 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 10.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Domo Inc. was less bullish than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.