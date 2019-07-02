Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Comparing side by side

Both Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.05 N/A -5.90 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 3.39 N/A -14.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Domo Inc. is $41.5, with potential upside of 48.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Domo Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61%

For the past year Domo Inc. has 86.45% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.