Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 2.92 N/A -5.39 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 69 8.85 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 highlights Domo Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. Its rival Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Domo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential is 47.58% at a $25 consensus price target. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 18.55% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Domo Inc. looks more robust than Manhattan Associates Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Domo Inc. was less bullish than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.