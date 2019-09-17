Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93% of Domo Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Domo Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.90% -49.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Domo Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Domo Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

With consensus target price of $51.33, Domo Inc. has a potential upside of 190.33%. The potential upside of the competitors is 157.79%. Given Domo Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Domo Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Domo Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Domo Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Domo Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Dividends

Domo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Domo Inc.’s peers beat Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.