Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Contrasting side by side

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.30 N/A -5.90 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 18.89 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Domo Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Domo Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. Its rival Intellicheck Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Domo Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s consensus price target is $41.5, while its potential upside is 41.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Domo Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Domo Inc. shares. Competitively, 22.42% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.