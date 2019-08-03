Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 4.83 N/A -5.39 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.01 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Domo Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Domo Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Domo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Domo Inc. and Cision Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s average target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 55.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Domo Inc. and Cision Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 54.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Domo Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cision Ltd.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.