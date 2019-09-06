Domo (DOMO) Was Downgraded by Credit Suisse; Wayside Technology Group Has 1 Sentiment

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased their equity positions in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.83 million shares, down from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Credit Suisse has cut Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock to “Neutral” in analysts report issued on Friday, 6 September, and has set a 12 month target price per share at $20.0000. DOMO’s old rating was “Outperform”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,405 activity.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 42,398 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,837 shares.

More notable recent Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wayside Technology Group Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 34,055 shares traded or 370.24% up from the average. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) has declined 19.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism; 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wayside Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSTG); 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS JEFFREY R. GEYGAN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology 1Q EPS 36c

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.15 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

More notable recent Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domo -35% on downside Q3, FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domo Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domo EPS beats by $0.03, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Domo Named an Honoree in the First Annual Utah Business Living Color Awards – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $690.04 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.

The stock increased 4.48% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 689,408 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has risen 72.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.73% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Domo has $45 highest and $38 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 64.62% above currents $25.21 stock price. Domo had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) rating on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $38 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse.