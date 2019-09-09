Domo (DOMO) Investors: UBS Reaffirms Neutral Rating, Sees $18.0000/Share; Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Holding

They currently have a $18.0000 target price on Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO). UBS’s target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous stock close. This was revealed to clients and investors in a note on Monday, 9 September.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 16,375 shares as Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 2.71 million shares with $69.59 million value, down from 2.73M last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C now has $1.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 166,182 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

More notable recent Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Domo Stock Got Utterly Destroyed Today – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domo: Though Risky, Domo Is Buyable Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domo -35% on downside Q3, FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why PagerDuty, Domo, and Slack Technologies Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 2.41M shares traded or 215.87% up from the average. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has risen 72.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.73% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domo has $45 highest and $1800 lowest target. $25’s average target is 56.54% above currents $15.97 stock price. Domo had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.40 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 2.02M shares to 18.09M valued at $871.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) stake by 27,600 shares and now owns 2.74M shares. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) was raised too.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:HASI) 5.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Thought Leaders Discuss Solar’s Success Story (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) At US$27.53? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.06M for 21.07 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.71 million shares. 173,815 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 61,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 218,954 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 12,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard Associate holds 22,669 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Barclays Public Limited has 61,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 10,644 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Opus Gru Llc invested in 32,375 shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 50,700 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 9,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio.