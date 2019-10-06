Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) EPS Estimated At $2.06; Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Sellers Increased By 7.6% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $2.06 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.64% from last quarter’s $1.95 EPS. DPZ’s profit would be $84.38 million giving it 29.38 P/E if the $2.06 EPS is correct. After having $2.19 EPS previously, Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s analysts see -5.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 867,840 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 7.6% in short interest. CGEN’s SI was 3.15M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.6% from 2.93M shares previously. With 138,600 avg volume, 23 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s short sellers to cover CGEN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 64,247 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Compugen Announces Appointment of Henry Adewoye, MD, as Chief Medical Officer; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN: BAYER PRECLINICAL DATA ON BAY 1905254 SHOWS EFFICACY; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN – CO ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $200 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Compugen Reports on Status of Investigational New Drug Application for COM701, a First-in-Class Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Antibody; 05/04/2018 – Compugen’s (CGEN) CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag on MedImmune License Agreement Call (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – Compugen 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – BAYER PLANS TO ADVANCE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAM INTO FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIALS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Compugen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Pr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 68,606 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 835 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 2,181 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 43,500 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Paragon Limited holds 1,557 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 5,363 shares. Invsts invested in 1.62 million shares. Field Main Savings Bank accumulated 125 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 4,604 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 21,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 312 shares.

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $283.92’s average target is 17.26% above currents $242.13 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 29 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $240 target.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Countdown To Showdown: Domino’s Supreme Error And Why Businesses Should Do The Opposite – Forbes” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza Inc.: Domino’s Pizza® Announces Q3 2019 Earnings Webcast – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.