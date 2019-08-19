Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Comparing side by side

Both Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Inc. 266 2.76 N/A 8.97 27.25 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 48 1.10 N/A 3.02 13.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.8% 36.7% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.20% and an $291.8 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s consensus price target is $62.75, while its potential upside is 59.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.3% and 0%. About 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 1.63% 1.52% -29.13% -21.72% -14.83% -8.77%

For the past year Domino’s Pizza Inc. has stronger performance than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.