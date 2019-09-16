Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Analysts See $2.06 EPS; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 29.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 54,471 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 129,600 shares with $16.99M value, down from 184,071 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $190.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%

Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $2.06 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.64% from last quarter’s $1.95 EPS. DPZ’s profit would be $84.94 million giving it 29.74 P/E if the $2.06 EPS is correct. After having $2.19 EPS previously, Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s analysts see -5.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $245.05. About 720,994 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Gp reported 0.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has 104,964 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,131 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 3,487 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Novare Mngmt Lc reported 87,481 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 852,128 shares. Schulhoff holds 22,898 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Perritt Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,677 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ok accumulated 1.66 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd invested 0.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 13,905 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 1.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.36% or 32,960 shares in its portfolio. 54,889 were accumulated by Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 40,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -1.24% below currents $136.44 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 18.

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $283.62’s average target is 15.74% above currents $245.05 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 28 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, September 4.