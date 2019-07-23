Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Valuation Declined While Navellier & Associates Has Cut Its Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Argent Trust Company Upped Stake by $516,672

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) by 93.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 843 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 12,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $257.71. About 910,694 shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $219.43. About 3.02M shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Open a Bitcoin Trading Operation; 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SAID TO BUY CLARITY MONEY FOR $100M: BUYOUTS; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End

