Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to pay $0.65 on Sep 30, 2019; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 621.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc acquired 56,911 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 66,064 shares with $2.64M value, up from 9,153 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $199.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:DPZ) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Domino’s Pizza Inc’s current price of $226.84 translates into 0.29% yield. Domino’s Pizza Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.84. About 510,321 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 10.46% above currents $44.26 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,768 shares to 15,799 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) stake by 3,573 shares and now owns 15,964 shares. Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Domino`s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $286.70’s average target is 26.39% above currents $226.84 stock price. Domino`s Pizza had 25 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Monday, July 1 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Stephens maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.