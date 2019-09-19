Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Price Declined While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Increased Its Holding; Pentair Plc (PNR) Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Raised Stake

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 79.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 165,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 373,353 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.89M, up from 207,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 58,392 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $245.85. About 39,728 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 40,037 shares to 150,246 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 18 shares. Proshare Advsrs invested in 2.29M shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Addison Capital reported 8,850 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 140,587 shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,400 shares. Westwood Holdg Incorporated has 313,142 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co accumulated 0% or 1,071 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 188,793 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 559,531 shares. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Md reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Gemmer Asset Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 472 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 1.81% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Seabridge Investment Lc accumulated 31,466 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 22,276 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,245 shares to 60,180 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).