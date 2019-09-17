Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake Raised by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc; Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake Maintained by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 21,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 372,536 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, up from 351,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. It is down 6.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 2,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 14,961 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 12,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $243.17. About 542,811 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,420 shares to 115,106 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 113,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68M shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested in 16,931 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.03% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 1,844 shares. Jefferies holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Waddell Reed Finance Incorporated accumulated 267,905 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 77,195 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 3,395 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 5,811 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,100 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.16% or 1,664 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eaton Vance Management owns 6,848 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of The West owns 7,025 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.04% or 28,855 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc reported 233 shares stake. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 30,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 3.29 million shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication invested in 1,287 shares. 384,793 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Quantbot Tech LP has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Utah Retirement System invested in 24,368 shares. Welch Forbes owns 57,730 shares.

