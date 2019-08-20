Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shares Declined While Westpac Banking Has Upped Position; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 12,890 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33B, up from 10,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $232.43. About 1.04 million shares traded or 30.96% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 615,842 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67,121 shares to 78,647 shares, valued at $16.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,754 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 21.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.