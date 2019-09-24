Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Share Price Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Holding by $1.09 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 7,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $243.81. About 587,039 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 736,858 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.16M were accumulated by Waddell Reed Financial. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 160,403 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability stated it has 654,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings owns 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 11,532 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 2.75 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 38,249 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 24,500 shares. Da Davidson And owns 769,096 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 647,076 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Balyasny Asset Management reported 1.52 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 38,853 shares. Invesco owns 747,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 58,730 shares to 219,658 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 85,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,320 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 13,813 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Co accumulated 4,604 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 85,341 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank reported 2,048 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,020 shares stake. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,806 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Incorporated reported 6,955 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc accumulated 13,000 shares. Fin Service invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Fincl Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 130 shares. Bluestein R H And Communications has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 4,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.59 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.