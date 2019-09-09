Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $10.26 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 39,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 9,055 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 48,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $240.17. About 417,782 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $279. About 2.19 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 21,690 shares to 9,954 shares, valued at $1.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,600 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yhb Advisors reported 940 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt has invested 1.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parametric Port Assocs Lc reported 1.82 million shares. Cambridge Inc holds 0.09% or 976 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 717,445 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.86M shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 75 shares. Btc Inc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 185 are owned by Contravisory Investment Management. Zweig owns 54,533 shares. David R Rahn Assocs Inc holds 0.73% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 7,118 shares. 92,750 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,470 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Invesco Ltd owns 408,518 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Research Investors has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 67,216 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,524 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 4,757 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Central Natl Bank holds 1.09% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 18,774 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 275,000 are owned by Melvin Mngmt Lp. 36,213 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Rhumbline Advisers owns 115,358 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 17,843 shares.

