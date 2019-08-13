Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Fiera Capital Lowered Stake by $1.42 Million; Arrow Financial Boosted Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $519,520

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.13. About 906,799 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 5,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 150,777 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.92 million, down from 156,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $240.01. About 790,614 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares to 125 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,110 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.13 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 3,823 shares to 14,402 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 7,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).