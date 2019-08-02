Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Raised Its Position by $2.21 Million; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $4.60 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 106,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 70,485 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 177,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 2.19M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 8,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 20,984 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 12,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $246.72. About 183,415 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 143,776 shares to 618,279 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 34,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co reported 300 shares stake. Magnetar Llc has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 2.93M shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Welch Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 135,960 are owned by Cambridge Inv Advsrs. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 35,557 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hanson And Doremus Inv Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,839 shares. Amer Rech And Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Co owns 29,258 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru has invested 0.44% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 11,993 shares to 376,179 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 900,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 909,446 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

