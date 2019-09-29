Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 34,486 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $240.46. About 390,669 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 358,211 are owned by Dana. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Middleton & Ma reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Prns Lc holds 403,033 shares. Md Sass Invsts Svcs accumulated 56,215 shares. Private Wealth reported 1.85% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers owns 58,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability owns 343,325 shares. 39,340 are owned by Loudon Invest Management Ltd Llc. Artemis Inv Llp holds 3.13% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,900 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 241,140 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 15,713 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,608 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 4,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Scholtz & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.82% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 15,000 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,352 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cap World has 1.62M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 123 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 252,252 shares. 30 were reported by Pathstone Family Office. Sei owns 18,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 59,675 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital owns 4,509 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock.