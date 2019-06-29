Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Position; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Holding by $576,450

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,995 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 29,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 3.66 million shares traded or 30.93% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,774 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 568,173 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.32 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 27,192 shares to 32,276 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 7.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.85 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $81.79 million for 34.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.