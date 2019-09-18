Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose While Frigate Ventures LP Decreased by $399,500 Its Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.36M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245. About 489,085 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.77M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 815,437 shares to 940,000 shares, valued at $159.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 475,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

