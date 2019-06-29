Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Veritable LP Has Increased Position

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 79602.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 238,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,108 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,531 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 9,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 568,173 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 60,399 shares to 12,813 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,816 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,906 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management holds 66,746 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 261,185 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 54,000 shares. Sather Fincl Group, a Texas-based fund reported 3,920 shares. Alaska Permanent Mngmt reported 1,157 shares stake. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,876 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 415,017 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Limited owns 633,890 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 13,112 shares. Forbes J M & Com Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 48,534 shares. Callan Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,032 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 46,449 shares. Moreover, Hm has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 148,813 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 2,409 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 1.07 million were accumulated by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 224,807 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 123,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 5,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 143 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc has invested 0.44% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Vanguard Gru Inc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.13% or 92,018 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 131,900 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corp by 25,022 shares to 49,648 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,028 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).