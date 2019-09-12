Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; As Keycorp New (KEY) Share Price Rose, Country Club Trust Company Lifted by $1.38 Million Its Stake

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 80,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 456,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 375,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 9.70M shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 34,486 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $246.4. About 348,796 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 29.90 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Llc stated it has 891 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 4,606 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 495 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability stated it has 328,282 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 1,200 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 2,305 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Reliant Investment Lc reported 10,072 shares. Foundry has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 900 shares. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 130 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 16,931 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,194 shares to 98,714 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Latam Airls Group S A (NYSE:LFL) by 53,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

