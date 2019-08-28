Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $837,984 as Market Value Declined; Dean Capital Management Has Cut Its Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holding by $566,436; Share Price Rose

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 13,720 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 4,730 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 3,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 31,319 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 34,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $224.7. About 29,125 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17,255 shares to 211,858 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 10,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Cable One Inc.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 27.27 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Domino’s Stock Lost 12% in July – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Pizza Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 3,362 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.04% or 580 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 7,230 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 55,756 shares stake. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc has 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,395 are owned by Lpl Financial Llc. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Secor Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.21% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 15,000 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 18,774 are held by Central Fincl Bank And Trust Communication. 400 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Amer Interest Gru Inc owns 82,110 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of Hawaii CEO to get $2M incentive bonus, 3% base pay raise – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (NYSE:BOH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 9,797 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 36,613 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 4,510 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.62% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 146,336 shares. Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Geode Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 493,959 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 87,075 shares. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 250 shares. Aperio Lc invested in 74,862 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,000 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity holds 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 45,754 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.03% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 8,245 shares. 4,587 are owned by Cullinan Assocs. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 59,757 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.