Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $793,350; Putnam Investments Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $40.94 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc analyzed 214,367 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556.00 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $242.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $220.34. About 5.41M shares traded or 38.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc analyzed 3,075 shares as the company's stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 3,041 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 6,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Domino's Pizza Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $231.77. About 325,204 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 57,272 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $185.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.13 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.