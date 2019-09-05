Dominos Pizza (Call) (DPZ) Stock Price Declined While Two Sigma Securities Raised Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Glenview Capital Management Llc

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 14,200 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $245.72. About 907,044 shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 649,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.34M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 20.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.14% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 10,795 shares. Lincoln accumulated 72,392 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors reported 41,971 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M invested in 276,615 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Sterling Invest Management Inc accumulated 3.06% or 33,492 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 125,652 shares. Weybosset Research And Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Bender Robert Assocs has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shufro Rose And Comm holds 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 116,503 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 3.55M shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Ok owns 253,458 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 347,099 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Oakworth holds 1.03% or 42,853 shares in its portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares to 5.28 million shares, valued at $89.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 196,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,589 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Profund Advsr Limited holds 4,550 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 83,691 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability owns 1,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 58,653 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc reported 0.02% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 825 shares. Spark Inv Management holds 0.34% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. Caxton LP reported 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,500 shares. 1,000 were reported by Bluestein R H. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1.07 million shares. 150,777 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corporation. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 21,824 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT) by 19,500 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

