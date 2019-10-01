Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Stake Increased by First Interstate Bank; Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Its Position by $1.73 Million

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 123,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 279,440 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 403,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 272,206 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 381,141 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $287.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 690,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55M for 212.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Medicines Company (MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Grupo Supervielle, Loma Negra, and Transportadora de Gas: Why These Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F – PR Newswire” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,301 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 94,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru owns 5,510 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 29,033 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutter & Company Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,658 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 12,839 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 5,425 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel accumulated 102,048 shares. 187,735 were reported by Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 0.52% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 29,213 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust owns 12,268 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 171,814 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares to 70,580 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,917 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Boise Cascade Company’s (NYSE:BCC) 1.1% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.