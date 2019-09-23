Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Position Maintained by First Interstate Bank; Radnet (RDNT) Stock Value Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Upped Holding by $1.03 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 32,887 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 889,980 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,598 shares to 196,538 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,467 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Trust Fincl N A holds 2.1% or 53,291 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gm Advisory Inc has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,833 shares. Wade G W holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,756 shares. Glob Endowment LP stated it has 23,200 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 496,029 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 735,347 shares stake. 130,607 are owned by Symons Capital Mgmt. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company invested in 23,253 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 35,356 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca has 0.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,323 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Stock Yards National Bank has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,449 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.06% or 154,619 shares.

