Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Value Declined While Cortland Advisers Raised Stake; Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.17 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 53,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 28,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.68. About 13.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Zuckerberg Facebook Post on Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 3.09 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,406 were reported by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership has 77,903 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 91,318 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 2,336 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Lomas Limited Liability Company accumulated 325,370 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd owns 57,012 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Lc holds 1,757 shares. Axiom Interest Ltd Com De holds 248,122 shares. 3,217 were reported by Hartline Investment. Tremblant invested in 373,561 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Sns Fin Group Limited Company owns 7,871 shares. Moreover, Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd has 2.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 796,174 shares. 12,350 are owned by Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Company holds 17,954 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares to 100 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,342 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

