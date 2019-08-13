Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Value Declined While Cortland Advisers Has Raised Stake by $7.43 Million; Wilsey Asset Management Raised Its Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 4.96M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.