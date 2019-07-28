Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Rose While Cortland Advisers Increased Its Position; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Trimmed Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.37 Million as Share Price Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 53,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.09M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,335 shares to 96,244 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 11,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 1.74 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 338,564 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Int has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) stated it has 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 235,270 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Beacon Cap Mgmt stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 1.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Manhattan Co accumulated 383,221 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 14,763 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Business Fincl owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,458 shares. Focused Investors Llc reported 4.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 6.96 million shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.87% or 100,556 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.89% or 37,624 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Ltd Llc reported 9,806 shares stake.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 2,668 are held by Wellington Shields And Ltd Com. Guggenheim Lc reported 256,629 shares. Hudock Cap Grp reported 0.06% stake. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.73% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,354 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Uss Mngmt holds 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 462,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 191,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Axa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Flippin Bruce Porter invested in 1% or 72,749 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.