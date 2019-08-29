Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake Maintained by Cortland Advisers Llc; Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Price Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Decreased Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 460,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 475,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 3.06M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings.

