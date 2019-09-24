Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holding Held by Montecito Bank & Trust; Macerich Co (Call) (MAC) Shareholder Ulysses Management Lowered Stake

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (MAC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 971,311 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 135.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 2.35 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,981 shares to 9,538 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,095 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,125 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Field And Main Natl Bank holds 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,200 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ent Ser Corp holds 0.07% or 4,002 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut reported 46,358 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Palisade Mgmt Nj has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dearborn Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,635 shares. Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 19,595 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.27% or 127,303 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 4,863 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 260,962 shares. Cadence National Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 743 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Cap Management LP has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holding Incorporated invested in 14,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 25,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.06% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 315,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 59,148 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 25,408 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 143,323 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 51,167 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 23.29M shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 16,561 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.28% or 189,020 shares. 20,428 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 6,929 shares. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested in 22,756 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 65,000 shares to 836,689 shares, valued at $33.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 267,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.90M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

