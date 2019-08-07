Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Cortland Advisers Upped Holding; Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Its Fst Amer Fin (FAF) Stake by $520,608

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 24,595 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 14,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fst Amer Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 541,394 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 4.47M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 263,514 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 2.09M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 195,461 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 32,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 52,322 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 43,447 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 75,690 shares. 47,000 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Moreover, Connors Investor Svcs has 0.05% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 403 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. First Citizens National Bank Trust reported 0.06% stake. Rwwm reported 15,417 shares stake.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares to 2,626 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,797 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

