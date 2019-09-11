Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Upped Its Position by $7.43 Million; Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Holding in Wex (WEX) as Market Value Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $203.99. About 245,822 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 3.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Lp reported 48,080 shares. South Dakota Council reported 23,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,062 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,098 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.25% stake. Lpl Financial Lc invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Lmr Llp has 12,284 shares. Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 51,650 shares stake. Atlanta Capital Management L L C has 2.01M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 26,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Utah-based Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 302 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 29,266 shares. Btim invested in 0.01% or 2,153 shares.

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 509,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,750 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).