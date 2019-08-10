Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake; Montgomery Investment Management Holding in Mdu Res Group (MDU) Cut by $620,725

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 515,765 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,094 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 148,390 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc stated it has 104,911 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 223,826 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dearborn Prns Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tobam holds 353,961 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc reported 8,839 shares stake. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 46,731 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 152,626 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 9,583 shares. Leavell reported 16,791 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 191,283 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 33,538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Aqr Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 925,251 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 4,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 34,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 760 shares or 0% of the stock. 79,452 were reported by Raymond James & Associate. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 14,900 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Td Asset Inc invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 193,034 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.