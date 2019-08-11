Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake; Eastern Bank Trimmed Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding as Shares Declined

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 33,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 307,204 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, down from 340,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50M shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Com Ma owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,130 shares. Oakworth accumulated 2,448 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation reported 313 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,698 shares. Allstate stated it has 35,926 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schaller Investment Grp Inc holds 5,609 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 6,069 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Finance Advisers Llc holds 60,797 shares. Old Dominion Capital owns 111,838 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Tcw, a California-based fund reported 13,296 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 1,808 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,605 shares. Bell Bank accumulated 40,568 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (CWI) by 301,285 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $36.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 44,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Cap Management Limited has invested 1.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 0.18% or 38,947 shares. Allen Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,253 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability reported 35,628 shares. Girard Prns Limited has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greenleaf Tru reported 89,111 shares. Private Wealth has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 6,824 shares. Alps Advisors owns 50,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maryland Cap reported 0.03% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 892,626 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Llc stated it has 9,930 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.25% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Llc invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California-based Van Strum Towne has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).