Dominion Resources (D) Stock Value Rose While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding by $2.78 Million; Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Market Valuation Declined While Engaged Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $49.22 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 3.06 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 266,437 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,672 are held by Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cadence National Bank Na has 3,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset invested in 13,646 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 230,354 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Amer Asset Inc has 0.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,854 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.09% or 54,700 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 323,066 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.27% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 8,324 shares. Moreover, Hendershot Investments has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,838 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Culbertson A N And, Virginia-based fund reported 24,940 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10.51M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Nbt Bankshares N A New York has invested 0.38% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

