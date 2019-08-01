Dominion Resources (D) Stake Lifted by Kingfisher Capital Llc; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 6.46 million shares traded or 70.27% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock or 6,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,205 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,166 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Lc has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Narwhal Capital Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,580 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Merchants Invests holds 141,174 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 5,650 shares. Covington Investment holds 1.05% or 40,711 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd, a California-based fund reported 16,598 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 104 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 976,084 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,290 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 405 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 55,247 shares. Colony Limited Liability reported 131,940 shares. Cap Svcs Of America accumulated 2,718 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Lc has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Amer National Bank owns 187,449 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.27M shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shoker Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Com Oh reported 14,906 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,478 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

