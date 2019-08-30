Dominion Resources (D) Stake Boosted by Kingfisher Capital Llc; Ra Capital Management Stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 3.02M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 1.73 million shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 13,336 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 85,381 shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Great Point Prtnrs Lc invested in 5.96 million shares or 4.8% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 10,700 shares. 2,400 are held by Regions. Daiwa Group invested in 0% or 697 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 19,315 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 2.21 million shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 100 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 47,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 38,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 3.47 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.