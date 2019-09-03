Dominion Resources (D) Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Raised Stake by $317,604 as Share Price Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Increased Its Stake by $14.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 2.23M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 135,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,623 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 108,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 3.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares to 14,162 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,345 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.05M are held by Regions Corp. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,014 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 12,646 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Lc Dba Holt Cap Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 4,102 shares. Signature Estate Limited Co invested in 1,155 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,214 shares. Amer Management reported 73,010 shares stake. S&T Retail Bank Pa accumulated 4,166 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 3.17M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. 511,495 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Srb Corp has 1.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 183,179 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,072 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,198 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Llc reported 3,855 shares stake. Marco Inv Management Ltd has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 94,042 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 13,492 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 155,501 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt Commerce accumulated 141,645 shares. 6,287 are owned by Williams Jones & Ltd Co. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.33M shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,340 shares. St Johns Management Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 275 shares. Moreover, Thomas Story Son Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,583 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 3,166 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.12% or 9,064 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 3,762 shares. 139,243 are owned by Cambridge Rech. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 90,976 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.