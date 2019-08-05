Dominion Resources (D) Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Lifted Position by $317,604 as Shares Declined; As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Valuation Declined, Security Capital Research & Management Has Boosted by $50.17 Million Its Position

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.32M shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 7.75M shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 48,874 shares in its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh invested in 3,350 shares. Community Savings Bank Na reported 52,982 shares stake. Lazard Asset reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Lpl Limited Company holds 0.08% or 438,458 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 0.73% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 1.74% stake. Connecticut-based Wexford Cap Lp has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fjarde Ap reported 216,762 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,203 shares. Carlson Cap LP invested in 170,912 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 907,358 shares. St James Investment Limited Co accumulated 644,150 shares or 4.53% of the stock. 152,900 were reported by Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.2% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Virtu Financial Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 70,654 shares. 1.45M are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund owns 14,722 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.07% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Motco owns 0.02% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 9,339 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 164,408 shares or 0.12% of the stock. American Management has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.09% or 43,507 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.28% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 579,620 shares. Natixis accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.12% of the stock. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancshares Tru has invested 0.24% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Security Cap & Mgmt accumulated 3.82% or 4.98M shares. Macquarie Grp holds 1.47M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 14,700 shares to 185,450 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.