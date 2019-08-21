Dominion Resources (D) Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Increased Its Stake by $317,604 as Shares Declined; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $443,170

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 164,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 479,653 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Confluence Wealth Management Llc reported 3,927 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,484 shares. Blue Chip Partners holds 2.36% or 130,077 shares in its portfolio. Com Bank & Trust accumulated 94,234 shares. 16,000 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Baldwin Lc reported 0.13% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 525,134 shares. Narwhal Cap has invested 0.78% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 743 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Country Tru Bancshares has 142 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.7% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charles Schwab Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3.42M shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 248,784 shares to 265,134 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).