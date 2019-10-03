Dominion Resources (D) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $621,621; Glynn Capital Management Has Raised Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) Position by $366,960

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 51,993 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 35,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 4.84M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 1.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 67,590 shares. Benedict Advsr stated it has 0.8% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth invested in 0.52% or 29,213 shares. 547,043 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Com. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 308,666 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,775 shares. Tradewinds Llc has 1,443 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 32,674 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. British Columbia Invest Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 233,881 shares. Beaumont Finance Partners Llc stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD), The Stock That Tanked 89% – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Teekay Tankers’s (NYSE:TNK) Share Price Down A Worrying 63%? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.